Two accomplices of Alex Baiocco have been identified, the 24-year-old boy accused of having stretched a steel cable in Viale Toscana in Milan because “we were bored”. According to what La Repubblica reports, the two friends are called Michele and Emanuele. One of the two was identified by the police. For the other, however, for the moment there would only be strong suspicions.

Meanwhile, yesterday morning, January 6, the judge for preliminary investigations Domenico Santoro defined what happened as “absurd conduct”. He also considered the words of the arrested man “without any element of credibility”. However, there would be no basis for accusing him of the massacre.

To certify the “specific intent to kill” it will be necessary for the investigators – coordinated by the public prosecutor Enrico Pavone – to demonstrate whether “the danger of death or injury to an indeterminate number of people has actually arisen”. In that case it will be possible to contest, during the closure of the investigation, the attempted murders of the boy or his two companions if a precautionary order is requested.

For the moment Baiocco remains in prison in San Vittore on charges of complicity in road blocking. The 24-year-old – who is charged with resisting and insulting a public official and receiving stolen goods – requested a sentence of between two and twelve years. The young man, who is assisted by the lawyer Dario Antonello Trovato, admitted to being a user of hashish, cocaine and other synthetic drugs. He was followed by the San Paolo hospital and the psycho-social center in via Barabino.