Ciudad Juarez.- More than 150 thousand girls, boys and adolescents (NNA) were benefited by the Municipal Program for the Comprehensive Protection of Girls, Boys and Adolescents in the municipality of Juárez, reported Luis Hasan Ortiz Enríquez, head of SIPINNA.

The results of the program were presented at the ninetieth regular session of the Municipal System for the Comprehensive Protection of Girls, Boys and Adolescents (SIPINNA).

Ortiz outlined to the council members the actions taken in relation to the five key objectives of the programme.

The first is to guarantee access to rights related to survival.

“According to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and other international and national regulations, the right to life is established as fundamental, requiring not only birth but also the provision of adequate conditions for a dignified life,” said the official.

This includes access to health services, adequate nutrition, mental health, addiction prevention and treatment, and sexual and reproductive rights.

In this context, the municipal DIF participated in 114 training events on child development and human rights, benefiting 829 people responsible for the care of minors.

The Education Department provided 79 training sessions through the School for Parents Program, reaching 8,808 people.

The municipal DIF’s investment in scholarships increased from 16 to 30 million pesos for the comprehensive support of girls, boys and adolescents.

In addition, the Citizen Care Coordination delivered 6,830 glasses to people with visual disabilities, and in collaboration with the Department of Ecology and the Municipal Department of Health, 2,300 fumigation services were carried out to prevent Rickettsia in high-risk areas.

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Community Centers, through the Health Crusades, served 3,216 beneficiaries with services such as screening and prenatal monitoring.

The Doctor at Your Door Program benefited 2,418 people with health control, family planning and vaccination services.

In addition, the General Directorate of Social Development, through the Crusades for Water, invested 24 million 400 thousand pesos to benefit 5,222 families.

The second of the objectives reported is to guarantee access to rights related to development. To ensure comprehensive development and a dignified life, the State must guarantee access to healthy food, education, inclusion for people with disabilities, substantive equality and opportunities for rest, recreation and leisure.

The General Directorate of Public Works built and rehabilitated 47 parks and sports facilities with an investment of 298 million pesos.

The Municipal Institute of Sports and Physical Culture taught physical activation modules with the participation of more than 16 thousand boys and girls, and awarded 200 scholarships for sports practice.

For its part, the General Directorate of Municipal Public Services planted more than 30 areas with endemic species, and the Directorate of Ecology offered talks on environmental education to 1,040 children and 890 adolescents.

Essential objectives

The Institute for Culture of the Municipality of Juárez carried out 14 brigades of the Expresarte Program, benefiting 4,341 children.

In addition, 137 theater workshops were held for 8,626 minors, 126 drawing and painting workshops for 11,504, and 88 music and solfeggio workshops for 7,613 children and adolescents.

In the educational field, more than 130 school domes were built, and the Education Department awarded 57,736 scholarships with an investment of 86 million 605 thousand pesos.

Similarly, 260 thousand backpacks with school supplies were distributed and more than 250 schools were rehabilitated.

Another agency that promoted this objective was the Municipal Youth Institute, which provided financial support for 2,293 young people to continue their university studies and authorized 1,741 scholarships for 2024.

Regarding the objective of guaranteeing special protection measures and restitution of rights for children and adolescents, Ortiz said that guaranteeing a life free of violence and special protection is essential.

The municipal official said that the City Council represented 2,853 minors in civil and family trials.

He added that 451 actions were carried out to disseminate information on the civic justice system and the protection of rights, in addition to 404 informative talks on the culture of legality and human rights.

The Municipal Public Security Secretariat also carried out more than 12 campaigns to promote the culture of legality and citizen reporting, giving preventive talks in educational institutions about domestic violence, rights and addiction prevention to more than 150 thousand children and adolescents.

The ‘Kiki’ Romero Shelter delivered more than 6,400 supports to migrant minors and implemented an Educational Regularization Program benefiting 897 migrant children and adolescents.

The municipal official expressed that to guarantee access to rights related to the participation of children and adolescents,

The Municipal Youth Institute held three forums for citizen participation and two training sessions for young people from the Youth Council.

The Directorate of Citizen Participation facilitated the participation of minors in the voting day of the Participatory Budget, with 11,332 participants, including a project presented by an 8-year-old girl.

The City Council carried out 17 mailbox campaigns for the care of children and adolescents, benefiting more than a thousand minors.

Finally, Ortiz outlined the details to ensure the institutionality of the SIPINNA Executive Secretariat.

The official explained that the Executive Secretariat of SIPINNA coordinates the development of plans and policies to guarantee the rights of children and adolescents, integrating 34 members of the public administration, academia and civil organizations.

Since its reinstatement, nine ordinary sessions have been held and public servants have been trained in the perspective of children and adolescents.

In addition, it implemented 257 cross-cutting actions in the municipal public administration with 35 links responsible for incorporating actions aimed at children and adolescents in its goals.

“The results presented reflect a coordinated and broad effort to protect and promote the rights of children and adolescents in Juárez, demonstrating a comprehensive commitment to their well-being and development,” Ortiz concluded.

