On Monday, images and videos that appeared to show the opening part of the game began to be widely shared on Facebook’s social networking sites and private channels. discord. Even a player streamed the game on twitch for about 30 minutes, before the channel was removed “at the request of the copyright holder.”

Unsurprisingly, those looking to avoid story and gameplay spoilers ahead of the May 11 release date may want to exercise caution on social media for the next two weeks. Of particular concern to Nintendo It will be that some of the shared media claim to show the highly anticipated sequel to nintendoswitch running through a PC emulator.

If true, this could lead to the entire game being widely shared on illegal ROM sites, causing much more chaos for the well-kept secret of Tears of the Kingdom than if only a few fans had gotten their hands on retail copies. Separately, at least one physical retail copy of the game appeared to have been sold on an auction site this weekend.

It is not the first time that a game of nintendoswitch it is filtered in this way. Previously, Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl they reached the hands of the public almost two weeks before its release. In February, with the new Zelda still three months after its release, someone posted images on discord and Reddit that claimed to show previously unpublished illustrations from an upcoming book.

Nintendo then requested a subpoena to compel discord to reveal who leaked the images. Nintendo published the last trailer before the launch of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom last month, which can be seen above. Coinciding with the release of the trailer, the game’s official website was updated with new information about the title. “Link begins his journey on one of the many mysterious floating islands that have suddenly appeared in the skies above Hyrule,” he says. “It is there that our hero will have to acquire new abilities before returning to the surface world to begin his epic adventure. “The sky is not the only thing that has changed in Hyrule. Familiar locations have been drastically transformed, with new cities, dark caves, and mysterious chasms looming across the globe, waiting to be explored.” After several delays, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on May 12.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I’m just going to share an anecdote. A few years ago, when she was going out Super Mario Odyssey I went to check prices at a “Plaza” that was close to the Historic Center of CDMX *wink wink*. The game was coming out the next day, they wanted to sell it to me for a much higher price and I told them: “Friend, it’s not to make you angry but it’s much cheaper on Amazon, thanks” and he replied: Yes, but you can play it right now. I told him that I’d rather wait until tomorrow and I took the opportunity to ask him since when they had the copy and he replied that they had been selling the game for more than two weeks. It should also not surprise you that the ROM is on illegal sites before release day. Buy your legal copy and do things right gang. Playing a few days early isn’t going to make them famous, though maybe a bit viral for the wrong reasons.