They stop the woman’s couple found dead with signs of violence in Blanes, Girona

The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a man, couple of the woman found dead at a home of Blanes (Girona) with signs of violence, and investigate their alleged involvement in the crime.

Blanes City Council has reported this Saturday that the death of a woman from the coastal town last Thursday is being investigated as a possible macho crime.

On Thursday, March 6, emergency services notified the Local Police to make agents at home to serve a woman in cardiac arrest. However, upon the arrival of the patrol, the woman had already died and, as the Consistory has made public, “he presented all the symptoms that he had already been an obito.”

This Saturday, both Local Police and the Mossos Unit that investigates the death have informed the councilor, Jordi Hernández, about the doubts that have arisen throughout the investigation, which remains open and that maintains the hypothesis that the woman died at the hands of her partner. The Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the investigation, according to the Mossos d’Esquadra.

The mayor of Blanes has summoned a minute of silence for next Monday, March 10 and three days of institutional mourning have been decreed.

The Delegation of the Government of Gender Violence has also reported that it has already requested information about this case and that it is collecting data in case it could be a new crime of sexist violence.

Telephone 016 serves all victims of sexist violence 24 hours a day and in 52 different languages, as well as the [email protected] mail. Attention is also paid via WhatsApp through the number 600000016, and minors can go to the ANAR 900 20 20 10.

In an emergency situation, the Mossos at 112 OA can be called the Telephones of the National Police (091) and the Civil Guard (062), and if it is impossible to make a call, the alertcops application can be used, from which an alert signal to the police with geolocation is sent