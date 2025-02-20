The stalker who led the tennis player Emma Raducanu In full dispute of the Dubai tournament he has been arrested this Thursday, a tourist who went to the tournament, as reported by the United Arab Emirates authorities

“Dubai authorities have taken quick measures to deal with an incident in which British tennis player Emma Raducanu was involved, in accordance with local legal protocols. After the denunciation of Raducanu, Dubai police arrested a tourist who approached herHe left him a note, took a photograph and had a behavior that caused him anguish during the Dubai Duty Freenis Championships, “according to the Dubai media office.

However, the office indicated in its official X account that “although Raducanu subsequently opted to withdraw the chargesthe individual signed a formal commitment to maintain distances with her and has been forbidden to participate in future tournaments. “

This Wednesday, the Association of Tennis Players (WTA, in English) has already announced the prohibition to that man of attending any of his tournaments.

Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited obsessive behavioraccording to the WTA, which pointed out that the same individual was identified in the first rows during the Emma game on Tuesday and was subsequently expelled.

During that game, Raducanu was very affected. After losing the first two games, he approached the chair judge to tell him what was happening And he began to cry, and then placed behind the chair Until the viewer was evicted from the court.

Raducanu lost that game against Czech Karolina Muchva, 7-6 (8) and 6-4.