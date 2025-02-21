It was one of the images of the week in the world of sport. Emma Raducanu, 22 -year -old British tennis player, hiding after the chair judge during her party Dubai wta 1000 In front of the Czech Karolina Muchva, after having recognized in the first rows of the stands a man who had harassed her the day before.

Recently it has been known that the man, accused of an “obsessive behavior” towards the champion of the United States Open in 2021 and current number 61 in the world, He was arrested this Thursday According to the Local Police, and will have to respect a restraining order on the tennis player.

The event jumped to the media last Tuesday when the young tennis player, While playing against Czech a lotsuddenly took refuge and visibly nervous after the chair of the party’s referee to the surprise of this and the public present on the track.

Asked by the referee, Raducanu alerted those responsible for the tournament on the presence in the stands of a spectator who had harassed her in the previous hours, and was expelled from the enclosure. As the player explained, this subject had approached her on Monday in a public area, had given her a letter and had taken a picture.









Arrest and agreement

«After Raducanu’s complaint, Dubai’s police arrested a man who had approached him, had given him a note, had photographed him and had a behavior that bother her”Police explained in his statement.

“Raducanu decided not to follow the judicial procedure and the individual signed a formal commitment to keep a distance from the player,” said the police.

There is a need to know the measures of the female circuit, as the WTA He had already announced that he would veto that man of all his next events.