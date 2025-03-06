They stop the Roy

In an increasingly common sportsmanship gesture in the European Football Fields, Real Sociedad and Manchester United agreed before the meeting to stop the game with the fall of the sun so that the two soccer players of Muslim religion present in the initial eleven, Nayeb Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui, could break the fast with some food and drink.

The Muslim holiday, which is celebrated during the ninth lunar month, does not allow believers to ingest food from the moment it comes out and until the sun is set. Failure to comply with this precept in public can lead to even prison sentences in countries such as Morocco.

For this reason, both teams have decided to stop the football game at the time it dusk so that the two players could gain strength: a decision that has been applauded by the fans ‘Txuri Urdin’.

Although it is not the first time that Muslim players approached the band to take some kind of food or gel during Ramadan, it is the first time that an referee allows the game to stop for this reason.

When is Ramadan in 2025

The Ramadan party began on February 28 and will run until March 30, so these types of scenes could be repeated in the coming weeks both in national and international competitions, as happened last week in some games of the English Cup FA Cup.