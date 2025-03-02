03/02/2025



The National Police has stopped the exactor porn in Valencia Nacho Vidal for an alleged crime of drug trafficking. The arrest occurred at dawn in an leisure area of ​​the city, where he intended to sell different substances such as pink cocaine -‘tusi’-, anxiolytics and sexual enhancers, among other illicit substances.

The operation, which was attended by Paisano agents, occurred in the vicinity of the Xùquer square around two thirty on Friday morning. As the newspaper details The provincesIgnacio Jordá, as the actor and also producer is really called, he also carried syringes and drug wrappers to sell.

In recent years, Nacho Vidal has been arrested multiple occasions, all linked to drug trafficking and consumption. In fact, just one month ago, he was sentenced to two fine sentences of 8,100 euros for crimes against road safety, one for driving under the influence of drugs and another for doing so without a card.

The controversial actor was intercepted on Avenida Ausiàs March in Valencia by agents of the Local Police and the National Police on October 3, 2020, after conducting his vehicle at a very low speed and “in erratic and zigzagging way”, which caused him to be about to collide with other cars. The police perceived in their behavior symptoms that pointed to the intake of narcotics, such as “disconnection of the environment, disability for speech, lost look” or “serious difficulties in standing and sudden falls ».









According to the sentence, he had his powers “diminished by the previous intake of GHB»Add the sentence, in allusion to the synthetic drug called gammahydroxybutyric acid, also known as liquid ecstasy. In addition, when he was intercepted, he lacked a card because he had lost it as a result of another sentence issued on June 29 of that year, also for driving without the balance of points necessary for it.

Buffo toad

In parallel, Vidal faces a possible sentence of up to seven years in prison for the case of the death of photographer José Luis Abad during a ritual of poison of Buffo toadin which he is accused of alleged crimes of reckless homicide and against public health.

As stated in the last car on the investigation, according to the account of the private accusations, the actor “knew the toxicity of the administered substance” (5-methoxy-n, ndimethylectamine -methylbufotenin-) and, despite this, “he did not take any caution before or during and also knowing the incompatibility of the same with cocaine.”