In the early hours of Saturday, the authorities of Guadalupe, Nuevo León (Mexico), they detained a total of 28 migrants of various nationalities who could not prove their legal stay in that country.

The man who was in charge of transporting these people was also arrested. Twenty-two people from Venezuela, five from Honduras and one from Colombia were traveling in the truck.

According to a police report, city officials responded to an anonymous tip that a vehicle carrying migrants seemed suspicious.

Upon arrival at the site, they located the truck and detained the driver for inspection, which led to the discovery of the group of migrants.

These migrants came from Central and South America and did not have the necessary documentation to verify their legal stay in the country, according to The Sun of Mexico.

The migrants without documentation were taken to the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, where they underwent a medical evaluation. Once their optimal state of health was confirmed, they were handed over to the authorities of the National Institute of Migration.

The detained driver was referred to the federal Public Ministry to face an investigation for the crime of human trafficking, according to the authority.

The town of Guadalupe is located on the route to Reynosa, Tamaulipas, on the border with Texas.

