Abdouye Keita, a 22 -year -old Getafe player, was arrested on Thursday night in Illescas (Toledo) under a requisition of a court of Toledo apparently by a wrong complaint of injuries when confused with his brother for some facts stalked in September 2022, when the brother and several cousins ​​of the footballer had a trifulca. The complainant, a young man, according to sources from the Azulón club, would have confused between Abdouye and his brother when denouncing the facts and the player has been splashed by the plot.

Born in Toledo on September 1, 2002, Keita arrived at Getafe from Alcorcón, where she had a brief appearance in the first team in the Copa del Rey against Sporting de Gijón. Since his arrival in the 2022/2023 season, he has consolidated himself as a key piece of the subsidiary, adding 72 games and scoring 14 goals.

The debut

Keita played her first game in Montjuïc against Barcelona

This Keita season debuted in the First Division in a match against Barcelona at Lluís Companys. Bordalás has included him in eleven calls, and has played three games, accumulating 95 minutes. One of his most important moments was his ownership in the Metropolitan against Atlético de Madrid.

The player trained this morning normally and is still available to José Bordalás for the last Sunday game against Atlético de Madrid at the Coliseum. According to his agent, Esteban Sancho, the player is calm despite the stir.