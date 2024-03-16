Fraudsters from Ukraine tried to force a Northern Military District veteran to fill his ballots with green paint

A wounded veteran of a special military operation (SVO) from Gorlovka, Kirill Sidorov, said that Ukrainian scammers from call centers deceived him into stealing three million rubles and, in exchange for returning the money, forced him to fill the ballot box with green paint in order to spoil the ballots there. This was reported by the press service of the Directorate of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The attackers called the man on January 31 and reported that his SIM card was blocked. All accounts were linked to this number, so Sidorov panicked and transferred the money received for the injury, about three million rubles, to the scammers’ accounts.

The scammers promised to return the money if the military veteran committed a provocation at the polling station. According to the man, after completing the task, the scammers promised to return all the stolen funds to him, as well as pay him 200 thousand rubles as moral compensation.

My task is to buy a half-liter bottle of water, buy brilliant green, pour brilliant green into this bottle of water, go to your polling station, approach this fraudster, take a ballot from him, vote, throw it in a ballot box, and fill the same ballot box with this solution Kirill Sidorov SVO veteran

The attackers also promised that after provoking Sidorov, an investigator under their control would arrest him, take his testimony, and then give the man the stolen money in cash.

The SVO veteran noted that this was a fraudulent scheme by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). According to Sidorov, he immediately contacted law enforcement agencies as soon as he realized that they were trying to drag him into a “criminal flash mob.”

See also Employees of a German TV channel came under fire in a Kharkov hotel Don't be fooled by this, if you receive a message like this, contact the police as soon as you can Kirill Sidorov SVO veteran

Earlier, a woman detained at a Moscow polling station explained to police that she had thrown a dye into a ballot box on instructions from the SBU. A 20-year-old resident of the capital explained her action by saying that a few days ago she was deceived out of a large sum of money. According to the attacker, on March 15, Ukrainian special services contacted her and promised to return the funds if she completed a “secret mission.”

A resident of Yekaterinburg said that he tried to pour brilliant green into a ballot box because of a non-existent debt. During interrogation, the Yekaterinburg resident stated that he was persuaded to spoil the ballots during a telephone conversation by an interlocutor who introduced himself as an investigator. The false employee reported allegedly taking out a loan in the man’s name. After that, he persuaded the Russian to assist in eliminating the alleged violations at the polling station.

Related materials:

Pamfilova said that instructions to spoil ballots come from Ukraine and Europe

The head of the Central Election Commission of Russia (CEC), Ella Pamfilova, said that instructions to spoil the ballots of Russians came from Ukraine and European countries.

We found out that all these calls with instructions to spoil ballots come from call centers located in Ukraine and some European countries Ella Pamfilova head of the Russian Central Election Commission

Pamfilova also said that those detained for damaging ballot boxes did it for money received from abroad and were not aware of criminal liability. According to her, one of these people was promised to pay 100 thousand rubles. The head of the Central Election Commission emphasized that Russia will cope with provocations being prepared from abroad.

The head of the Central Election Commission recalled responsibility for provocations at polling stations

Pamfilova emphasized that those responsible for damaging ballots face criminal liability. The CEC works in close cooperation with law enforcement agencies, and measures are taken immediately for each violation.

Not a single fool, a lawbreaker, much less a scumbag, will leave. All detainees will not escape responsibility, including criminal liability. Ella Pamfilova head of the Russian Central Election Commission

She emphasized that the liability will be criminal if the connection between those who spoiled ballots on the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Ukrainian Center for Information Special Operations (TSISO) and other structures is revealed.

Earlier it became known that all Russians detained for damaging ballots are being checked for cooperation with the Ukrainian special services. If it is confirmed that the detainees actually carried out the order of Ukraine, then they will face Article 275 (“Treason”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to it, they can get up to 20 years in prison.

In addition, the Moscow prosecutor's office recalled responsibility for calls for participation in uncoordinated rallies with the aim of violating election legislation on election days.

Related materials:

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Medvedev also warned about responsibility

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev also warned about the responsibility of Russians. He recalled that arson, vandalism and other acts at polling stations are not just hooliganism, they can be qualified as treason.

See also Guerra, Salvini: "Berlusconi's words on Putin? No justification for those who invade" They are traitors, and their actions can be classified much more strictly: under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – high treason in the form of providing any assistance to a foreign state during a war Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

The politician emphasized that provocateurs should receive a prison term for each such act. He concluded that this was a serious offense and not a child's game or an innocent prank with greenery.

On the first day of elections, a number of provocations occurred at polling stations

Polling stations for the Russian presidential elections opened on Friday, March 15. On the first day of voting, a number of provocations occurred related to the damage to ballots.

So, in Moscow a woman poured it out paint into a ballot box at another metropolitan precinct set fire voting booth. In St. Petersburg at a polling station abandoned Molotov cocktail, in the Voronezh region in two areas of the ballot box flooded brilliant green, in Karachay-Cherkessia, a woman flooded ballots in ink, similar case happened in Rostov-on-Don. In the Chelyabinsk region, they tried to explode a firecracker at one of the polling stations.

Moscow investigators have opened a criminal case against a local resident who poured a dye into a ballot box.

Two more criminal cases were also opened after incidents at polling stations in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic and the Rostov region.

As stated by Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation Nikolai Bulaev, for provocations promised money and reward. Against this background, the Central Election Commission called for strengthening the security of ballot boxes.