A sophisticated criminal scheme appeared to be in full swing. Two women specialized in stealing luxury items from exclusive stores in Recoleta, Argentina, And in less than 24 hours, these items were already appearing for sale on Marketplace, Meta’s digital commerce platform.

However, their most recent operation did not go as expected, since the City Police, through a controlled purchase, managed to recover three luxury handbags with a total value exceeding 14 million dollars (approximately 56.45 billion Colombian pesos).

The Buenos Aires security force reported that the detainees are two women, 24 and 41 years old, both of Chilean nationalityThey had put the purses up for sale on the Internet and an armed man, who was accompanying them, took them to the meeting arranged in a bar in Palermo.

The stolen wallets were taken from a store located at Montevideo 1700, in an exclusive area of ​​Recoleta. The owner of the wallets found them on the sales site and, without filing a formal complaint, decided to contact the sellers to try to recover his belongings.

The authorities of the Ministry of Security, upon learning of the situation, coordinated an operation together with the Police. In the café where the meeting with the thieves was to take place, An undercover operation was launched with the Buenos Aires City Security Secretary, Diego Kravetz.

In broad daylight and pretending to be just another customer, Kravetz watched as the two women arrived and greeted the victim cordially. When they showed their purses, Police officers who were at the scene identified themselves and proceeded to make the arrests.

The dark market of Marketplace



During the inspection of the vehicle in which the women had arrived, Officers found a .380-caliber Taurus revolver with three rounds of ammunition under the passenger seat. The driver, a 43-year-old Argentinian man, was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm.

The women were charged with theft and were placed at the disposal of the 24th National Criminal and Correctional Court.while the Northern Flagrancias Unit ordered the arrest of the man and the seizure of the weapon.

Marketplace usage has increased significantly since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The need to buy and sell second-hand products made more people turn to this platformHowever, along with opportunities come risks. Offers with suspiciously low prices, the urgency to buy or sell and the lack of references are all indicators of possible scams.

Maximiliano Méndez, commissioner of one of the anti-cybercrime units of the Cybercrime Superintendency of the City Police, told La Nación: “Marketplace offers everything, and since it is not regulated, you are left to fend for yourself.”

Unlike Mercado Libre, another massive buying and selling platform, Marketplace does not manage payment transactions or verify identities, which increases risks for usersMercado Libre, on the other hand, performs identity checks and processes transactions, thereby increasing security levels, although it does not completely eliminate the possibility of fraud or scams.

