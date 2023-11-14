The court of Lucca has issued the sentence against three of the four arrested who in 2022 in Viareggio stole a luxury chronograph worth almost 2 million from the Ferrari driver

Charles Leclerc’s robbers sentenced by the Lucca court. Three of the four arrested in recent months by the Carabinieri for robberies of luxury watches in Versilia were sentenced in an abbreviated trial before the judge for the preliminary hearings. Among the victims there was also the Monegasque Ferrari driver, attacked in April 2022 in the Darsena area of ​​Viareggio. They robbed him of a customized luxury Richard Mille chronograph, estimated at 2 million euros.

defendants — The judge sentenced Luciano Allinoro, aged 40, and Francesco Pinto, aged 20, to 10 years and 8 months in prison; at 6 years and 5 months Annamaria Nocerino, 30 years old. There will be a separate trial, however, for Davide Stefanoni, 30 years old, who chose the ordinary rite. Two of them were also accused of the robbery that occurred in August 2021, in Forte dei Marmi, against a French tourist, who was attacked and threatened with a gun from which two blank shots had been fired: the woman was deprived of a watch 80 thousand euros. Also accused of a failed robbery with the snatching of the watch of a man from Lucca in April 2022. The police reconstructed the gang's movements thanks to the cameras. It emerged that the robbers had traveled in two separate vehicles, a car and a scooter. Allinoro and Nocerino were traveling in the car, a large displacement SUV rented in Naples, who on the evening of 18 April 2022 had followed Leclerc from Forte dei Marmi to Viareggio.

the dynamics — The robbers pretended to be Ferrari fans and, under the guise of a selfie, took the Richard Mille from the driver’s wrist and then fled. While the two on the scooter fled with the watch, the other two in the car got in the way to prevent Leclerc from chasing them. Then, in July of that year, the 2 million euro specimen was found in Spain. The prosecutor’s office had requested and obtained the precautionary measure of detention in prison for the four. During the house searches, two valuable watches of unjustified origin were seized from the home of one of the suspects, as well as 23 thousand euros in cash.