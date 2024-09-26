Two of the three people sentenced for being involved in various capacities in the robbery of a valuable Richard Mille watch – valued at around two and a half million euros – to the detriment of the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc they received one today sentence reduction on appealThe theft dates back to April 18, 2023, when the Monegasque driver was in Viareggio.

The three robbers, two men and a woman, had been sentenced in the first instance by the GUP of Lucca to rather severe penalties: 10 years and 8 months of imprisonment for the two men, who are 21 and 41 years old, and 6 years and 5 months for the woman.

The Court of Appeal of Florence, first criminal section, accepting the defense arguments, has instead decided to reduce the sentence to seven years and four months for the 21-year-old boy and to four years and eight months for the woman. The sentence for the 41-year-old man was confirmed.