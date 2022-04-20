Turin, thefts in the home of the elderly posing as Carabinieri: a 55-year-old Sinti and his son arrested

A complete theft and three attempts, all to the detriment of victims over eighty, pretending to be a carabiniere. It is the accusation that a 55 year old of Sinti origin that between February and March he would have attempted the shots, two of which in competition with their 26-year-old son.

Father and son were joined by an order of custody in prison issued by the Court of Turin. Both are already detained for a home burglary to the detriment of an old woman who had been stolen gold jewelry for a value of approx 10,000 euros. The Turin Flying Squad carried out the precautionary measure.

According to the indictment, the 55-year-old, pretending to be a carabiniere, after having won the trust of the elderly victims, with the excuse of verifying any thefts in their homes, taking advantage of a moment of distraction, he robbed them. The investigation began following a theft last October in the Mirafiori district against an elderly couple in whose house there was an apparatus of audio / video recording remotely controlled, which allowed investigators to trace the person responsible.

Subsequent investigations made it possible to ascertain the responsibility of the son who would play the role of driverof the car used to go to the market areas, where the victims were approached, and of the pole while the parent scored the blows.



