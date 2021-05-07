They took advantage of the fact that the building was empty due to disinfection tasks, they entered hooded through the window, they covered the security cameras with aerosol and 4 million pesos were stolen of the Ministry of Social Development of Santa Cruz, the province governed by Alicia Kirchner.

The robbery was known on Wednesday at 6 in the morning, when a security officer found damage inside the building located on Calle Salta Nº75, located three blocks from the provincial police headquarters.

According to sources in the investigation, there were at least two criminals who entered the place through one of the windows that are behind the Ministry.

Once inside, they sprayed the lenses of eight film cameras, causing widespread disorder in the Treasury sector and they ripped out a safe.

After taking testimonial statements from different witnesses who were in the place prior to the entry of the thieves, it was found that the robbery reaches 4 million pesos.

The Ministry of Social Development has security provided by a private company, but the guards were not there because hours before they had been evicted to perform disinfection tasks.

The media of Santa Cruz reported that investigators suspect that the assailants had the information that the building was empty. It was also exposed that no one was observing the security cameras remotely.

“For now testimonies are taken and the investigation is underway,” said police sources. Still no one explained the reason why that silver was kept in a safe within the Ministry.

The last time a ministry had robbed

To find the last known case of a similar robbery, we must go back to 2013, when two thieves entered one of the headquarters of the Ministry of Education of the Nation in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Balvanera, but they only took 15 thousand pesos.

On that occasion, the criminals entered the public opening hours. Once inside, without attracting attention, they hid in the basement and they waited for several hours for the place to close. They then threatened two private security guards in the building and tied them with seals. They eventually blew up two safes and escaped with the loot.

“At 8:40 p.m., two private security men who were touring the building heard noises coming from the basement. When they came down to see what was happening they were surprised by the two thieves, what they were armed with knives. Immediately the victims were tied up with plastic seals, “said a source at that time.

“We believe the thieves had the false data that there was a lot of money in the place. Because the criminals had everything very planned and organized and they only escaped with 15,000 pesos in cash, “the source added to Clarín.

