The influencer and entrepreneur Alice Campello was the victim of a serious theft while on holiday in Porto Cervo, Sardinia. The wife of footballer Alvaro Morata and mother of four children recounted the incident on her social media channels. Incredulous, she declared that she had been robbed of everything she had brought with her for the holiday.

The theft It happened on July 2, while the footballer was in Germany for the 2024 European Championships. Someone broke into the villa where Campello was staying with her children, taking away their personal effects. Despite the fear and disappointment for what happened, Alice Campello wanted to reassure her followers, declaring that she and her children are fine.

To feel safer, Campello decided to continue the vacation with someone who stays with her at home 24 hours a day. This episode has caused great concern among her fans, who have shown solidarity and closeness to the blogger and entrepreneur.

Alice Campello, born in Mestre in 1995, is known not only for her career as an influencer and fashion blogger, but also for her entrepreneurial activities in the fashion and beauty fields. The collection of bags Avril Bag achieved great success thanks to the collaboration with her mother, a very well-known designer and stylist. Later, she launched a line of beauty products called Masqmai Londonmade with organic and cruelty-free ingredients. Alice is also the owner of The Akala Studioa clothing brand that offers items for women, men and children.

Campello has participated in important events such as the Sanremo Festival and the Venice International Film Festivalconfirming herself as an icon of style and success. Despite the bad episode, Alice Campello is determined not to let herself get down and continues to be a positive example for many people.

Read also: Alice Campello, guest on Verissimo, talks about her traumatic birth

The article “They stole everything from us” Drama in the house of the VIP: the very famous one announces it like this comes from Bigodino.

#stole #Drama #VIPs #house #famous #announces