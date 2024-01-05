In an unexpected turn of events in Lavallol, Lomas de Zamora (Argentina), Malena Fernández, An eight-year-old girl became an unwitting victim of a car theft this morning at 6 (local time).

While he was sleeping in the back seats of his family's Ford Ka, two armed robbers took over the vehicle. Her disappearance generated an intense search operation that lasted almost five hours, until she was found unharmed in Puerto Madero.

Police sources informed 'La Nación' that the little girl was found on Elvira Rawson Street in Dellepiane, near the parking lot of the Floating Casino. Subsequently, she was taken to the Argerich Hospital to be evaluated by pediatricians and psychologists, as indicated by the Ministry of Security of Buenos Aires.

The incident took place at the intersection of Kurth and Pareta streets, in Lavallol, Buenos Aires. The criminals, upon realizing Malena's presence a few blocks from the place, abandoned her. A neighbor, known to the family, found her and took her to her mother, who works in a judicial warehouse in Puerto Madero.

The vehicle was stolen in Lavallol, in Lomas de Zamora, and appeared abandoned in Monte Grande.

The minor's father, not knowing that a neighbor had found his daughter, reported her missing, triggering the police search. Meanwhile, the girl was already on her way to meet her mother.

The stolen vehicle was located in Monte Grande, and the Buenos Aires police arrested four suspects. Malena appeared in Puerto Madero, 30 kilometers from the scene of the robbery, approximately four hours after the incident.

After being left by the thieves, Malena tried to return home. When she couldn't find her parents, she asked for help from her neighbor, who contacted her mother and agreed to take her to Puerto Madero.

Malena's mother, Valeria Risoluto, was unaware of the events until she was informed by the neighbor. After meeting with her daughter, the woman left the Puerto Madero area, according to what the minor's parent told the authorities.

