According to the criteria of

The growing insecurity in the United States in recent years has caused an increase in robberies, and New York City is one of the regions that suffers the most from this phenomenon. A 39-year-old man walked the streets of Manhattan around 9 PM when was the victim of a criminal act outside the Greenwich Village restaurant.

On board a motorcycle, two criminals approached the street sidewalk and one of them put a gun on his chest demanding that he hand over the watchfrom the Philippe Patek brand, that he wore on his wrist. After taking the valuable belongings, the thieves fled north along Thompson Street, according to the media. The New York Post.

Police An investigation was launched into the incident but there are still no suspects., while the victim of the robbery managed to escape the dramatic episode without injuries. In dialogue with the aforementioned media, the restaurant’s diners commented about the robbery, alluding to insecurity: “This is New York. You have to look at your watch.”

The victim was assaulted by two thieves aboard a motorcycle. Photo:Kevin C. Downs/The New York Post Share

Insecurity in New York

Although the authorities managed to control the statistics on shootings and murders during the last year compared to 2019, the New York Police Department (NYPD) report on 2023 indicated that the city experienced a fifteen percent increase in grand thefts.

However, police officers were successful with the number of murders, as they managed to reduce them by 11.9 percent compared to 2022, with 386 during 2023. Likewise, rapes, robberies and shootings showed double-digit percentage decreases.