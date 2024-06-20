According to the criteria of
On board a motorcycle, two criminals approached the street sidewalk and one of them put a gun on his chest demanding that he hand over the watchfrom the Philippe Patek brand, that he wore on his wrist. After taking the valuable belongings, the thieves fled north along Thompson Street, according to the media. The New York Post.
Police An investigation was launched into the incident but there are still no suspects., while the victim of the robbery managed to escape the dramatic episode without injuries. In dialogue with the aforementioned media, the restaurant’s diners commented about the robbery, alluding to insecurity: “This is New York. You have to look at your watch.”
Insecurity in New York
Although the authorities managed to control the statistics on shootings and murders during the last year compared to 2019, the New York Police Department (NYPD) report on 2023 indicated that the city experienced a fifteen percent increase in grand thefts.
However, police officers were successful with the number of murders, as they managed to reduce them by 11.9 percent compared to 2022, with 386 during 2023. Likewise, rapes, robberies and shootings showed double-digit percentage decreases.
