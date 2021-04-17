After many years, it seems that we will finally have new content from Avatar, the iconic series of Nickelodeon which first aired in 2005. Through the official YouTube channel, it was announced that a new series will be broadcast next weekend; however, it is only a series of discussion between fans.

Social networks were flooded with comments about it, especially because of the ambiguity of the announcement at first. Although it was done during a live streaming on the channel of Avatar: The Last Airbender, no further details were really given about it.

In the first publication, it was commented that it would be a new series that will be transmitted through YouTube during the special event of the Earth day. This will be from April 22 to 24, with original videos and exclusive content along with the new series.

However, the information was later edited and the head of the channel clarified that although it is an original series, it is actually a discussion between fans. ‘More details will be given next Monday‘said the account after the rumors that began to emerge on Twitter.

What will this new Avatar series be about?

With the information revealed through the live broadcast, there were no further details on the matter. The only thing that is known is that the new discussion series will premiere on April 24, as part of the special event for the Earth day. Subsequently, it will stay away on YouTube to be able to play it at any time.

Account Avatar News He also commented that he got in touch with the voice actress of Toph, Michaela murphy, to find out if she was involved in any way. However, he discarded such information, so it possibly has nothing to do with the Earthbender.

We just have to wait for next Monday to know more details about it and, of course, to April 24 to see the transmission.

Fountain.



