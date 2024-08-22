Remember when banks gave away dinnerware? You were looking for profitability and they offered you a twenty-four-piece Maltese Cross dinnerware set, you wanted a three percent interest rate, but you left the branch with a sea bream. I don’t complain about the absurd promotions, my mother’s devotion to cooked turkey and her perseverance in collecting points has provided me with plates, platters and salad bowls; the glassware is courtesy of Yoplait, the French brand is only a memory in Spain, but its unmistakable hexagonal glasses with red rims remain in my cupboard. With families increasingly smaller and with less time to cook, dinnerware lost its appeal. Now a soup tureen is almost an eccentricity, but in my parents’ house there are three and a pair of cutlery sets so complete that not even the wonderful Hector Elizondo of Pretty Woman I would be able to explain what all those utensils are for. There are also several sets of chocolate, coffee and tea in the living room furniture, although I have never seen anyone in my family drink tea, at most a valerian when things go wrong. It doesn’t matter, their function was not to be useful, only to decorate and wait for that special visit that “the good china” deserved.

Giving away unnecessary products has not gone out of fashion. Like every August, as soon as football comes back, I try to find a deal that allows me to enjoy sport, movies and series without giving up paying the rent and continuing to eat at least every other day. An increasingly unattainable goal. Most platforms have doubled their prices since launch and things don’t look like they’re going to slow down. Faced with my whining, the operator offers me a second mobile line. I’m only one person, I tell him, being two would be great with all the ironing I have this month, but I’m only one and although I could play Secrets at midnight with myself, I’d prefer SkyShowtime or the Bundesliga, which I’ll get more out of. He can give it to someone, he tells me, from “tell them with flowers” we’ve moved on to “tell them with unlimited calls to national destinations.” The diligent saleswoman then lists all the devices that, according to my tariff, I am entitled to “at zero cost”, the only expression that is more false than “you are the love of my life”. It turns out that the Bundesliga is not, but they can send me a vacuum cleaner. I ask her if they also have a besuguera, I am waiting for a reply.

