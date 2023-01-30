The farm laborers of the sierra de Chihuahua began negotiations with the company that hired them to come to ahome a to work in labors of field now that the vegetable harvest is here. This after they exploited them and gave them a undignified treatment. The talks began unevenly, as some day laborers accepted “a few crumbs” compensation to return to their place of origin, but others do not. The talks did not advance and broke down.

In these, officials from state government agencies act as mediators.

It is not POSSIBLE that the representative of the agricultural company does not give in to the demands of the day laborers after the working conditions they were given.

It is clear that he does not want to pay them what they are asking for, knowing that it is very difficult for them to go to a labor trial or win the lawsuit because the day laborers cannot sustain themselves here. Everything paints one more case of impunity.