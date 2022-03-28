Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Choacahui Wastewater Treatment PlantAhome, once again it was vandalized by lovers of foreign things, since early this Monday morning they stole the electrical wiring of the pumping station and paralyzed its operation, as reported by Raúl Pérez Miranda, general manager of the Potable Water and Sewage Board of the Municipality of Ahome (Japama).

“Today in the morning they reported a robbery in the Choacahui pumping station, we had a situation of vandalism there, the wiring of all the facilities was stolen, it came to leave us without operation, they are affecting us, a call to the citizens so that report any situation that is observed there in the vicinity of any of our facilities, because just as we have had acts of vandalism in El Colorado, Las Grullas, here in Choacahui it is already the second time and this is detrimental to the provision of the service citizens, is the one that is most affected”.

“We are talking about 150 or 200 thousand pesos of expense, since it implies replacement of wiring, when there is affectation in pumps or in personnel for payment of overtime, if it increases a lot,” he said.

Read more: Red Cross of Villa de Ahome requires 110 thousand pesos per month

The general manager of Japama specified that this situation reduces the pumping capacity of the sump, but during the day the wiring will be restored, for which it was necessary to resort to removing personnel from other work so that they could replenish the damage.

He commented that contact has already been established with Public Security and in some areas crimes have decreased, but in others they have been recurrent and since these facilities are normally located in unpopulated places, the most practical and efficient way to prevent them from being vandalized is that citizens denounce any irregular movement.