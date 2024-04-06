A new weekend, and three episodes have passed since mid-March, a sabotage leaves the Portmán core incommunicado. As confirmed by LV from investigation sources, this Friday at noon the third consecutive theft of a cable from the Telefónica repeater pole that provides voice and data coverage to the 1,000 residents of the town was committed. The consequence is that, except for those neighbors who subscribe to cable Internet, they will not be able to use their mobile phone even to call 112 until the damage is repaired. In addition to the theft of the wiring, the criminals “manipulated” the installation to make its repair difficult.

Although on Friday afternoon the Telefónica operators were working on the repeater, the truth is that at this moment “they do not know when they will be able to restore the service,” the mayor of La Unión, Joaquín Zapata, told this newsroom.

The spokesman for the Portman neighborhood groups, Daniel Portero, pointed out that “this has reached a point where more forceful measures will have to be taken, because it is a coincidence that it happens for the third time in such a short time. For his part, one of the most active neighbors in denouncing the insecurity that this situation entails, Miguel Ángel Cárceles, assured that “we must now consider mobilizations since the day a misfortune occurs because the neighbors cannot call 112, it will be We are going to regret.”

The first of the robberies took place on March 15 and the second on the 19th. The surveillance of the Local Police and Civil Guard has increased since then but the thieves have acted again in broad daylight. To access the repeater, located near the road that leads to Portmán at the access to the 'Cola del Caballo', you can access it with a vehicle.