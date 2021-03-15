The Milana Bonita association denounced this Monday the theft of the plaque of the sculpture dedicated to Paco Rabal on the Cuesta de Gos, in Águilas, the birthplace of the renowned actor, who died in 2001 on a plane near Bordeaux (France) . The identification plate contained the following legend, as an epitaph, some verses taken from his friend Rafael Alberti: «I have thought about it, my friends, one day I will sit down, my face to the wind here by the sea that I saw as a child, and here under this sun, under this sky, and hearing your steps by my side I will let myself sleep a long sleep … ».

It is not the first attack that the monument has received, a bronze erected in 2002, in the shadow of an almond tree and next to the hermitage of Cuesta de Gos, made by the sculptor from Avila Santigo de Santiago thanks to the patronage of the Marqués de Águilas, Alfonso Scame. This place was chosen by the Rabal family to deposit the ashes of the international actor after his death. Later they were transferred to the municipal cemetery of Águilas, where the remains of his widow, the actress Asunción Balaguer, who died in November 2019, also rest.

“Contempt for culture”



Milana Bonita aims not to forget the figure of the interpreter, awarded together with Alfredo Landa at the Cannes Film Festival in 1984 for ‘The Holy Innocents’, directed by Mario Camus and based on the novel by Miguel Delibes, for a masterful performance of the character of Azaría. The entity regretted this vandalism attack, which adds to “the already too extensive list of attacks on heritage and contempt for culture.” Last December, the figure of Paco Rabal was involved in a controversy when PP and Ciudadanos presented a motion in the Albudeite City Council proposing to withdraw the name of Paco Rabal from the House of Culture and also replace the names of Vicente Medina from the street, Rafael Alberti and the Pasionaria. In the end, the mayor backed down after the uproar the proposal unleashed.

In a statement, the association chaired by Miguel Ángel Blaya recalls that Paco Rabal was “the international character on stages and sets, bearer of an insurmountable bonhomie, and to whom this land will never be able to pay for the promotion he did of it at all times” . Last Monday, in fact, it was 95 years since the birth in this same place. Milana Bonita wants the Águilas City Council to agree to replace the stolen plate this weekend in the shortest possible time.