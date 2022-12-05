Hermenegildo, a 75 year old man, not only had to endure the courage that two delinquents they made him go by stealing his card where he collects his pension, but also having to deal with technology to file his complaint.

The affected person assured that he lives daily in fear of losing his assets, after on September 4, two men They took advantage of a distraction to change his card, at a Banamex ATM, located on Avenida Conductores and López Mateos, in San Nicolás.

The victim denounced that, after his card was stolen, the thieves processed a loan of 83 thousand pesos, which the bank is now collecting from him.

“I’m afraid they’re going to remove my house for not paying that loan that I didn’t take out,” he said.

According to his version, Hermenegildo entered the ATM around 1:00 p.m. on September 4, withdrew 1,300 pesos and saved them, however,

one of the assailants he asked him a question that led him to lose sight of his plastic for a few minutes.

He didn’t realize that he they changed their card, since they gave him one from the same bank.

At the bank, the staff told him that the card was not in his name and that he had even arranged a loan with them.

They asked for make the complaint, but they did not cancel the loan.

When he went to the Condusef offices in the City Center, the complications continued because they told him that he had to do the

complaint online.

“A guy took care of us outside and told us no, that we needed to file the complaint through the computer, but I don’t know him so I asked my grandson for help,” he explained.

then he had to

file your complaint before the Prosecutor’s Office in a module in San Nicolás, where he also did it virtually.

“I did the signing very badly, because I had to sign on the screen and they did not let my son pass and my hearing fails me,” he said.