A Lithuanian couple on vacation in Rome is experiencing a nightmare: their camper, parked in the Torre Maura area, has been stolen. And inside them were their dog Nora and the two cats Piccolo and Kitas.

It all happened on Friday 8 April around 1pm and the couple have lived in desperation ever since. The linguistic difficulties of the two unfortunately delayed the searches, but at least there was a first positive result: Nora, the female dog without a microchip, was found and taken to the Muratella kennel. Now the two beautiful cats Piccolo and Kitas are still missing.

The national animal protection body (ENPA) intervened to support the couple, and launched an appeal to all citizens to find the camper of Lithuanian tourists: «Return the cats. Call or text our number at any time. You can safely leave them in a place where we can retrieve them. The owners are heartbroken and will only be able to stay for a week and hope to find them »writes Enpa Rome on Facebook.

And then an appeal for the couple: «We remember that they need financial help because they are left without clothing and with little money. If someone has a small accommodation for the week that allows the couple to reunite with the dog Nora currently at the Muratella kennel and avoid the expense of the B&B we will be grateful “.

For information: Enpa Roma 3496516045

twitter @ fulviocerutti

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here)Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– Dog mom waits for hours at the clinic door to feed her puppy

– The cat Basil returned home nine years after his disappearance, thanks to a retiree and a former detective

– Here is Nikolai, the dog who wants to carry his beloved sack of bread on his walks

– The dog Frida, the escape and the supermarket

– Jimmy, the cat “keeper” of the Cadoneghe cemetery, is ill and is looking for a home

– Shock in Taranto: puppy dog ​​killed with stones and burned, three children under investigation. The cruel gesture filmed and shared

– Two people reported for having stolen a pony and dragged it with a car for over three kilometers in the Ragusa area

– Horror in China: in Shanghai a health worker kills the Corgi dog of a man who tested positive for Covid

– “My dog ​​got a speeding ticket,” the shocking surprise for a boy

– Here is the dog toad, the toad that is “conquering” Australia

– A sick badger seeks refuge in a dog’s kennel in Genoa, now struggling to survive

– “Domestic dogs and cats can transmit antibiotic resistance”

– The story of Bucha, the dog hiding in a car destroyed by a bomb is adopted by the agent who found him

– “Freddie Mercury is alive”, the happy ending story of the cat lost in New York and found over 400 kilometers away

– The story of Bucha, the dog hiding in a car destroyed by a bomb is adopted by the agent who found him

– Santori, Celli and the irony of social media on geese killed by dogs, a lost opportunity to understand what love for an animal is

– So a cat sneaks out of his cage to comfort the frightened dog in the hospital

– A pregnant cat goes to a health center in Turkey to give birth

– Rider stops deliveries to save a dog: “They got him out of the car and walked away”

– Cat hidden in the engine compartment of a car is saved in Milan

– The happy ending story of Eni, the cat born with six legs rejected by its mother and that the owner wanted to kill

– Bombs on the Kharkiv Ecopark, tigers and lions will be killed. In a veterinary center in Chernihiv 26 animals die of heart attacks

– A dog watches over a man’s body, cruelty and fidelity in a photo in the Bucha massacre

– From Ukraine to Italy, the journey of Tommy, Kit, May and Lucy: three cats and a dog with their deaf owners

– The dog has a tumor and is abandoned: “Agata deserves a family that loves him”

– Puppy dog ​​rescued from Ukraine, kidnapped and injured two days after arriving in the UK

– Pony tortured and dragged by a car for three kilometers in the Ragusa area: “May God punish you”

– Disseminating dangerous bait for dogs in Catania, a 61-year-old denounced by video surveillance

– Happiness in a photo: the dog plays with the fireman who saved him from a cliff in San Bartolo

– War in Ukraine, inside the hell of the Borodyanka kennel: over 300 dogs dead because they were left without food and water for a month

– Kira was found, the dog had been stolen from a house in the Pavia area: the criminals turned themselves in and were reported

– Dogs and cats siblings of milk, children of two different mothers

– Food and medicine delivered to the refuge of Andrea Cisternino, the Italian who takes care of dogs, cats and other animals in Ukraine

– The story of Jakub, the veterinarian hero who risks his life to save dogs and cats traumatized by the war in Ukraine

– The story of Ophelia, she crouches on the grave of a family dog ​​to be adopted and finds a home

– The Tubs Cat’s Bad Adventure: After only six hours in his new home, he disappears and gets stuck in a wall

– A three-legged tiger holds Thailand in suspense

– 20 year old killed by a pack of dogs in the Catanzaro area, the owner of the animals arrested for manslaughter

– Ukrainian soldier saves Bavaria, a dog left in the rubble of a house in a village near Kiev

– The big brain saved the elephants and polar bears from extinction

– The story of Chapa, the stray dog ​​who guides people to shelters in Ukraine before the sirens sound

– At the age of two, he escapes from his vacation home and is found playing with his neighbor’s dog

– Aldo and Corsaro, two dogs abandoned by their hunters: the first because they are lame, the second because they are blind

– A mother rescues cats that would otherwise die in overcrowded shelters

– The story of Jill Horstmann, the woman who dedicates her life to protect squirrels

– Dogs and cats fleeing the war: the symbolic images from Ukraine

– The cat Orazio, destined for euthanasia, was saved with an extraordinary intervention: “The operation had only been done nine times in the world”

– Two solitudes that become an encounter. Pluto and his second chance

– Bobby, the blind dog with the “longest tongue in the world” that nobody wants to adopt

– The story of the dog Giorgina, tied to a boat in Sicily, and of his trip to Turin