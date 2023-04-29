They steal luxurious jewelry in Paris: they took several million euros

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The robbery of the Bulgari jewelry store, which is a few meters from the Ministry of Justice.
The event was recorded in an establishment in the busy Plaza Vendome in the French city.
Three men robbed this Saturday at an armed hand in a luxurious jewelry store in the center of Parisin the prestigious Place Vendomeand managed to take loot estimated at several million euros.
The robbery at the Bulgari jewelry store, a few hundred meters from the Ministry of Justice, occurred around 1:45 p.m. (local time), and the thieves used two motorcycles that had been parked in front of them to escapeindicated the information site on events Actu 17.
One of them, with a long weapon, stayed outside while the other two entered the store to commit the action.
The Police could not prevent them from fleeing and an investigation has been opened for armed robbery in an organized band
That same establishment was already the subject of another robbery in September 2021 and one of the thieves was then quickly arrested during his escape and since then the investigations have allowed three men who are accused of the facts to be put behind bars.
The Vendome square is the area of Paris that concentrates the largest number of luxury jewelry stores in the city.
EFE
