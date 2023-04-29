Saturday, April 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They steal luxurious jewelry in Paris: they took several million euros

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2023
in World
0
They steal luxurious jewelry in Paris: they took several million euros


close

Jewelry was stolen in Place Vendome in Paris

The robbery of the Bulgari jewelry store, which is a few meters from the Ministry of Justice.

The robbery of the Bulgari jewelry store, which is a few meters from the Ministry of Justice.

The event was recorded in an establishment in the busy Plaza Vendome in the French city.

Three men robbed this Saturday at an armed hand in a luxurious jewelry store in the center of Parisin the prestigious Place Vendomeand managed to take loot estimated at several million euros.

See also  President Biden Arrives in Florida Disaster Area for Hurricane Ian

The robbery at the Bulgari jewelry store, a few hundred meters from the Ministry of Justice, occurred around 1:45 p.m. (local time), and the thieves used two motorcycles that had been parked in front of them to escapeindicated the information site on events Actu 17.

(You may be interested in: The millionaire jewelry robbery in the United States that entangles a Colombian)

One of them, with a long weapon, stayed outside while the other two entered the store to commit the action.

The Police could not prevent them from fleeing and an investigation has been opened for armed robbery in an organized band

(Also: Cinematographic jewelry robbery in the historic center of Popayán)

That same establishment was already the subject of another robbery in September 2021 and one of the thieves was then quickly arrested during his escape and since then the investigations have allowed three men who are accused of the facts to be put behind bars.

(Also: Rat steals an expensive diamond necklace from a jewelry store, is she trained?)

See also  Police killed two thieves who tried to rob a pedestrian in Brazil

The Vendome square is the area of ​​Paris that concentrates the largest number of luxury jewelry stores in the city.

More news of your interest:

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#steal #luxurious #jewelry #Paris #million #euros

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Snooker | In the World Snooker semi-final, the most violent collapse in history was experienced – Si did not last until the end

Snooker | In the World Snooker semi-final, the most violent collapse in history was experienced - Si did not last until the end

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result