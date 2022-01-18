the site of Open Sea is currently inundated with content NFT (non-fungible token), and among this are images related to youtubers and other creatives related to video games.

One of its users StakeTheWeb, took advantage of images of youtubers What James Stephanie Sterling Y Caddicarus to sell them without authorization. That is something that these content generators denounced in social networks.

The NFT market is getting out of control

Caddicarus declared ‘to be honest, putting out a profile picture for a do-it-yourself collection in a facebook photo album is a whole new level of pathetic’.

Sterling, for his part, commented ‘Frankly, I’m not surprised an opportunistic leech turned my channel into an NFT’.

After saying it, he spoke about what he thinks of this new ‘economy’ that is emerging in relation to the management of this type of tokens.

Troy Baker also supports NFTs and is already preparing a project with his voice

James Stephanie Sterling he pointed ‘As disgusting as it is, I find it justifiable: I didn’t consent to it, I don’t want it, and it goes to show everything I’ve said about how disrespectful and exploitative this market is. Human waste’.

What he did StakeTheWeb was to take a picture of these youtubers and a unique URL for the cards you sell. But in reality the address of the latter only leads to its channels in Youtube. He is not the only thief who takes advantage of Open Sea.

Even people from Sony are among those affected

Another user of this site took advantage of an image of alana pearce, writer and creative sony santa monica, to sell it as NFT. She reported him on Twitter, revealing the irregularities it has.

started saying ‘in extremely predictable news, i have just been informed that someone took an image of me, which i own, added a registered adult logo to it and ‘minted’ it to sell for profit as nft’.

To the above, he added ‘Of course, he didn’t ask my permission’ and finished with ‘can’t wait for the lawsuits’. Open Sea has tried to excuse himself by saying that he supports the creators and his audience while fighting theft and plagiarism.

It is against their policy to sell NFT of plagiarized content and that is why it bans accounts that do so, as happened in the case of Pearce. But the same has not happened with Sterling Y Caddicarus, as well as several others.

Many artists have openly denounced the plagiarism of their works and how they are blatantly sold on this site. The problem is escalating more and more.

