Collectors are very common on a day-to-day basis, this ranges from people who keep video games, others who accumulate action figures, even some who keep concert tickets and movie shows. On the other hand, the letters Pokemon of the TCG are an important topic, since they tend to go up in price very quickly due to being discontinued.

A man called Christopher Polydorou of 62 years in South Carolina reported a home invasion, assuring the police that they stole $$500,000 on pocket monster cards. But this is not only limited to the franchise, since it is also dedicated to bringing together everything from iconic sports such as baseball to comic book superheroes and cars.

A report from the county sheriff’s office spartanburg indicates that the department received a phone call from Polydoroustating that an unknown person entered his room and took out a box and a half of cards Pokemon collectibles valued at $500 million. It is worth mentioning that the officer incorrectly wrote down the amount of real money as can be read, in addition to that there were 3 boxes in total, and not one and a half.

Polydorou He claimed that the only people who had entered his collectibles room since October last year were some men from the HVAC company, hired by his 91-year-old mother. She explained that they were unopened and sealed boxes of cards over 20 years old, including a valuable Japanese edition.

For now it has not been confirmed if they managed to find the thieves and those $500,000 USD in cards were recovered. It has also not been mentioned if this is covered by theft insurance.

Via: Kotaku