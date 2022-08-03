Double insult to the Canadian owner of one Ferrari 812 GTS: his supercar of the Cavallino was first stolen and then it was the victim of an accident, with those responsible for the theft and the accident who slipped away causing their tracks to be lost (for now). The episode happened in the United States, specifically in York in Maine. The unfortunate owner of Maranello’s 800hp racing car had left his car inside a guarded garage but this did not deter thieves who would have broken into the facility overnight, taking the car away.

According to the testimonies of the security officers, the car was regularly parked inside the garage until just before midnight but at 5.30 in the morning, the Ferrari 812 GTS was found semi-destroyed near the intersection between Route 1 and Mountain Road in York. How the supercar of the Italian brand got up to there still remains a mystery for the local police who have started investigations to clarify how they could have stolen the car from a guarded place but above all how this car ended up against another car. suffering extensive damage. The Cavallino spider has in fact damaged bodywork, the windshield broken and the airbags exploded, a sign that the impact must not have been so soft. Obviously no trace of the perpetrators but the agents immediately launched the investigations, offering a reward of $ 1,000 to those who will provide valuable information to reconstruct what happened.

Meanwhile, for the owner, there remains the meager consolation of having found his Ferrari, albeit in an accident. Now he will have to face the costs of fixing it, with damages that could reach several hundred thousand dollars. Incidentally, the 812 GTS can no longer be ordered. We remind you that this spider is powered by a 6.5-liter 65 ° V12 engine capable of delivering 800 hp at 8,500 rpm and 718 Nm of maximum torqueat 7,000 rpm. In this way, the 812 GTS can guarantee unique performances, with the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h that is covered in less than 3 seconds while it takes 8.3 seconds to touch the 200 from stationary. The maximum speed instead is higher than 340 km / h.