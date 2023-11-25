The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Criminal Court that imposed a three-month prison sentence against two Gulf nationals who stole two distinctive number plates from a car that its owner had left outside his villa, to install the plates on another vehicle, and use them in a theft crime. The facts of the case stated that the victim driver left his car in front of the house, in a residential area in Dubai, and saw the two defendants stopping in a car in front of the villa, and one of them took off the vehicle’s license plates, while the other was watching him, and when they noticed him, they fled with the two plates, so he reported the incident to the police. For its part, the police conducted the necessary investigations and concluded that the accused had attached the two plates to their car and committed a theft in another emirate.