After more than two months without approaching the municipal cemetery – the last one was on January 5 – the thieves of images of the Child Jesus, much loved in Abarán, have returned to their old ways and spared nothing to achieve their goal.

At least ten owners of these emblematic images of the Child Jesus denounced this Sunday that these figures have disappeared from their respective pantheons. Some of them also point out that they have stolen several paintings that adorned the family pantheon.

The theft of these ten figures occurred at dawn on Sunday, according to sources consulted. The authors of this unfortunate event entered the cemetery through one of the outer walls. Some owners expressed their “anger, sadness and helplessness” at the robbery, and even came to tears when they were told that they had forced the door of the pantheon to take away such a precious image.

j. yelo

On this occasion, the thieves left their mark with pink signs in front of the door of each of the pantheons where there were images of the Child, in an obvious sign that the robberies have been previously planned by choosing those in which such images were found.

This Sunday, the Civil Guard and three agents of the Local Police of Abarán appeared at the scene to gather more information and open an investigation to try to find the perpetrators of this event.

The Councilor for Traditions, Jaime Tornero, described the perpetrators of these events as “people without heart or scruples.”