They steal a camper for cardiological screenings but return it after a few hours: “Sorry”

Stolen and returned within a few hours, complete with an apology note. In the night between 24 and 25 March, some thieves had stolen a camper for cardiological screenings in Cerignola, skipping the free cardiological visits scheduled for last Saturday.

Deputy mayor Maria Dibisceglia described it as “an unspeakable shame”, speaking of a “doubly obscene” crime because “it stole someone else’s property and because it deprived hundreds of people of an examination that often proves to be life-saving”.

After a few hours the turnaround. The vehicle used by the staff of the National Institute for Cardiovascular Research was found with a note left on the windshield: “Excuse us”.

“This is good news”, commented Dibisceglia, who on behalf of the city thanked the forces of order and “above all the respectable people of Cerignola, whose indignation has shaken the consciences even of those who committed the bad deed” .