Mexico.- After the legal action that Lucía Méndez filed against Laura Zapata and Sylvia Pasquel, journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante reacted to the statements and mockery that both actresses expressed.

The presenter of Image Televisionwent against Sylvia Pasquel and Laura Zapata during the broadcast of the program ‘First hand’where he assured that “they have not done anything outstanding in the artistic world since the last century.”

We recommend you read…

The controversial driver indicated that the two actresses only live off the scandal, because Sylvia Pasquel and Laura Zapata lashed out at her partner from the famous reality show, ‘Always Queen’and therefore Lucía Méndez decided to file a demand.

“Laura Zapata and Sylvia Pasquel when they have referred to Lucía Méndez is not giving an opinion for giving an opinion, it is scrubbing for scrubbing,” Infante determined.

We recommend you read…

In addition, the 57-year-old columnist stated that he cannot speak much about Sylvia Pasquel’s career, since for the last 20 years she has only worked in a play, and that Laura Zapata stayed in the last centuryemphasizing that the only reason to talk about her is about the lawsuit with Thalia.

However, the presenter points to Lucía Méndez as the culprit of everything for having joined ‘Siempre reinas’.

“He would have gotten into a reality show with pure stars, Victoria Ruffo, Verónica Castro…”, he lamented.

Notably lalo carrillo stated that Laura Zapata, Lorraine Herrera and Sylvia Pasquel have been in charge of talking pests about Lucía in order to increase the audience of the show.

For this reason, Gustavo Adolfo Infante determines that the production of the reality show has no ethics.

“What interests them is the rating, honorability, decency, the name is worth a straw…”.

For her part, after “De Primera Mano” concludes its broadcast, Sylvia Pasquel entered her social networks to publish a video where the actress points to several photographs of the projects she has been a part of along with a forceful message.

“In all these projects you can see me… Run to see me! Tell me what’s up…”, Pasquel responded to Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

In turn, Laura Zapata shared a photo of her intimate, Sylvia Pasquel through Instagram with a nice message.

“You are a true Queen my dear Sylvia!” she commented.