As the processes that will define Morena’s candidacy for the Presidency begin, the former head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, emerges as a favorite in the electoral preferences.

According to the “National opinion study” carried out by the company mitofsky for El Economista, less than a year before the 2024 presidential elections, 37.4 percent of those surveyed expressed their intention to vote for Morenawhile 12.7 percent leaned towards the PAN and 11.6 percent towards the PRI.

Among the six candidates for the presidential candidacy of the Morena-PT-PVEM alliance, Sheinbaum leads the preferences in all aspects measured, except in the knowledge of the country, where it is surpassed by Marcelo Ebrard.

In a face-to-face survey of 1,600 people across the country, 38.9 percent considered that former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has great knowledge of the countrywhile 33 percent thought the same about the former head of government From Mexico City. In third place in this category was Gerardo Fernández Noroña, with 22.4%.

Regarding honesty, 34.8 percent of those surveyed consider Sheinbaum to be very honest, beating the former chancellor by 9.9 percentage points in this regard.

In relation to the congruence between what they say and what they do, 32.4 percent of those surveyed believe that Sheinbaum fulfills “a lot” what it promises, compared to 21.3 percent of Ebrard and 19.6 percent of Adán López.

This results position Claudia Sheinbaum as a leading figure in the presidential race, consolidating herself as a leader in preferences of the voters.

However, there is still a long way to go until the 2024 elections, and we will have to be attentive to the changes in the political landscape and the strategies of the other candidates.