China’s health authorities are increasingly turning to rectal tests to detect Covid-19 in people at risk and in patients arriving from abroad, since they consider that this type of diagnosis is more reliable than the usual nasal ones.

The Asian country where the pandemic originated in early 2020 has managed to control the health crisis and has only registered two deaths since May, although in recent weeks there have been small localized outbreaks that have led health authorities to perform rapid and massive tests on tens of thousands of people through PCR. Samples for these tests are usually from the nose or throat, although according to Chinese public television residents in some neighborhoods of Beijing have been subjected to a rectal test.

The anal test “increases the detection rate of infected people” because coronavirus stays longer in the anus than in the airwaysDr Li Tongzeng from You’an Hospital in Beijing told CCTV.

On the internet, however, the reactions have not been favorable, oscillating between fear and mockery: “It is not too painful, but it is super humiliating,” says a user of the Weibo social network. “I have had two anal examinations. In the process, they also took a swab from my throat. Each time, I was afraid that the nurse would forget to change the swab between the two of them, “joked another user of the same Chinese social network.

CCTV said Sunday that rectal tests will not be generalized because “they are not practical enough.” All people who want to travel to the country must present two negative tests (PCR and serological) before boarding and, upon arrival and on their own, carry out a quarantine of at least 14 days in a hotel.