Querétaro is a beautiful state. famous for his architectural, natural and cultural beautybut, besides that, it is cradle of artists that stand out in the Mexican television.

Here we introduce you to three talented characters who were born on this earth and They have shone in soap operas and in sports.

It should be noted that, despite their busy work schedules, these artists still often visit Querétaro and their relatives who continue to live there. In addition to enjoying the riches of the state.

Three celebrities you didn’t know are from Querétaro

Grettel Valdez, An actress passionate about her Queretaro roots, she has left her mark on Mexican television. Originally from Querétaro, she returns whenever she can to enjoy traditional food and connect with her land.

Grettell Valdez (Facebook)

His long career in soap operas has earned the respect and admiration of the public, although he has only gotten a leading role in Ángel rebelde.

However, she has stood out as the villain of soap operas in What life stole from me Class 406, Lola Érase una Vez and many more.

Ines Sainz Galloborn in Santiago de Querétaro, has transcended in the sports world as a television presenter, journalist and model.

Recognized as “The woman of sports in Mexico”, Inés has more than 20 years of experience and is one of the pioneers in women’s sports journalism.

Her prominent role has been a benchmark for women in the sports communication industry, demonstrating her talent and dedication.

Victor Gonzalez (Intagram)

Victor Gonzalez, Nephew of composer Óscar Reynoso, he began his career at Televisa in 1997 and later ventured into TV Azteca, where he participated in soap operas such as “Mirada de mujer” and “Azul Tequila”.

He has collaborated with renowned actors and actresses, highlighting his versatility on screen. In his last telenovela, “El Amor Invencible”, produced by Televisa-Univision, he played the role of “Calixto Peralta”, sharing the stage with Angelique Boyer, Danilo Carrera and Daniel Elbittar.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products