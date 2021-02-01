According to the first estimates, around two hectares were affected by the fire Image taken by the helicopter of the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies HE010 upon arrival in the area affected by flames. / 112 THE TRUTH Murcia Monday, 1 February 2021, 20:42



Members of the Infomur Plan mobilized this Monday to shut down a forest fire declared on Mount Miravete, in the Murcian district of Cañada de San Pedro. 112 received calls informing of the fire from 3:27 pm. A total of 18 firefighters from the Murcia City Council’s Fire Fighting and Rescue Service, environmental agents; five forestry brigades and one rapid intervention brigade and two helicopters of the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies with an extinction technician and the heli-transported forestry brigade.

Firefighters work to extinguish the fire. / 112

At around 18 o’clock the air resources were withdrawn, because the fire was stabilized, that is, without being controlled. An hour later, terrestrial media began to withdraw, when they appreciated that it was evolving within the control lines established according to the forecasts and extinction tasks leading to its control. According to the first estimates, around two hectares were affected by the fire.