For Rita De Crescenzo It’s not an easy time at all. The Neapolitan content creator and influencer resident in Pallonetto di Santalucia revealed, evidently moved, a truly impressive and unpleasant episode through a video on TikTok.

The influencer spoke about her son “Checco”, as she affectionately calls him, who was the victim of a violent attack during a attempted robbery in via della Maddalena. The event took place late in the evening of June 19, last Wednesday. Obviously this is always a frightening and worrying episode, especially when it happens with weapons and in the middle of the street.

De Crescenzo, visibly exhausted and worried, informed his followers that he had filed a complaint with the police. “Something terrible happened – said the influencer on TikTok – Last night my son Checco was stabbed. Two black boys tried to steal his scooter. They attacked him with a sharp object. They wounded his hands. It was a really bad situation. What can we do? We can’t go out in the evening anymore. I just can’t think.”

Shortly after, Rita De Crescenzo shared another video showing the hand of the son Checco blindfolded. With great anger, the woman demanded justice, asking for measures to be taken because, according to her mother, her son “could have been killed”.

“I want those who harmed him to be punished, I want the truth”, concludes De Crescenzo, and this is what a mother who is angry with someone who barbarically attacked her son would want. The young man, born in 2007, was on a scooter in Via della Maddalena in the Stella district when he was approached by two individuals. With the covered facethe two made him fall from the scooter and hit him repeatedly with a sharp object, presumably a screwdriver, injuring his left hand.

Rita De Crescenzo said that she personally cared for her son and that she immediately informed Don Luigi Merola about the incident, who, according to the tiktoker, is taking an interest in the matter. Subsequently, the influencer put forward the hypothesis that there could be behind this attack another influencer, probably linked to criminal environments in the Quartieri Spagnoli. For months, the alleged instigator had been directing threats and insults at her due to arguments that arose on social media. It remains to be seen in the next few days whether it really was a “social feud” or whether it was just an episode of petty crime.