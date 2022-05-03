An 18-year-old boy was injured by a stab this Tuesday night during an assault when they tried to steal an electric scooter from him in the parking lot of a hotel in Lorca.

The 112 received a call at nine o’clock at night reporting a stabbing after an attempted robbery in the parking lot of a hotel located in Las Alamedas. The Local Police confirmed minutes later that the wounded man had a wound on his side and that he required medical assistance.

Two ambulances arrived at the hotel, a mobile emergency unit and another from the emergency service and attended to the wounded ‘in situ’. Minutes later he was transferred to the Rafael Méndez Hospital, where he was admitted to the Emergency Department around 10:00 p.m. without the severity of his injuries being disclosed.