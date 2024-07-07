Pusher stabbed in the woods in Castiglione Olona: two carabinieri arrested for attempted murder, they were off duty

Two carabinieri were arrested after investigations by the military of Saronno for the stabbing of a foreigner in Castiglione Olona, ​​in the province of Varese. The Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the arrest of two soldiers who, free from duty and without any order, they allegedly intervened in a wood for an alleged drug dealing activity. The victim – explains the note from the Prosecutor’s Office – is being identified and is still hospitalized with a reserved prognosis in Varese, she would have come into contact with the military and following a fight the violent episode would have occurred, the details of which are still being examined by the magistrates.

“What happened – underlines the note from the Varese Public Prosecutor’s Office – does not affect the excellent work carried out by the Carabinieri in containing the phenomenon of drug dealing in the woods and the incessant work developed by the Carabinieri and the Hunter Squadrons employed for over a year in the Province of Varese”. “Immediately after the events, the Arma suspended the soldiers” arrested from service, concludes the note.