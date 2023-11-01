Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 09:32



They killed a 44-year-old man in the early hours of this Wednesday in the Murcian district of Santa Cruz after stabbing him several times in the abdomen.

The Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region of Murcia received a call at 12:16 a.m. alerting that there was a conscious man on the ground with serious wounds to the abdomen in the Catalán village of the aforementioned town.

Local Police officers went to the scene, requesting an ambulance when they found the injured man unconscious, as well as a Mobile Unit of the Emergency Management Unit 061 whose paramedics could not do anything to save the man’s life. A Psychosocial Unit also attended to inform his family of the man’s death and provide him with psychological care.

His body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine to perform an autopsy.