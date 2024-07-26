Mazara del Vallo: three boys arrested for beating and stabbing a peer. They filmed the whole thing with their cell phones

About a month ago, three boys from Mazara del Vallo they had attacked a peer stabbing him And filming the attack with the cell phone. Today, Monday 22nd July, the carabinieri of the Sicilian municipality have arrested them: they are three young people aged 18, 21 and 26 accused of attempted murder aggravated in competition and unjustified carrying of objects capable of causing offenceThe Court of Marsala and the Public Prosecutor’s Office ordered the precautionary custody measures, in prison for one of the boys and under house arrest for the other two.

The attack on the victim and the arrest almost a month later

The attack took place in the night between 25th and 26th June last. Three boys have stabbed the victim with a blade at chest height and abdomen. They would also have beaten up causing him to broken ribs he was born in nasal septum. Not only that, the wholeescalation of violence was reportedly filmed by the cell phone of one of the three attackers. The injured young man was rushed to the emergency room.

The three arrested were identified thanks to the acquisition of some Testimonies and to thePhone analysis cell phone. Investigators reportedly found the video right at the stabbing stage. Hence, the consequent arrest. Two the attackers were placed under arrest House arrestwhile the thirdalready subjected to the same precautionary measure for other crimes, was taken to Trapani prison.