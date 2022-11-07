Mexico City.- Emilio Lozoya will return today to a hearing which was programmed so that the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) formulates orally the accusation against him and ask to impose 46 years with 6 months in prison for the Odebrecht case.

The former director of Pemex He will appear at 10:00 a.m. for the stagecoach with his mother Gilda Margarita Austin y Solis, against whom the Prosecutor’s Office seeks a sentence of 21 years with 3 months in prison in the same criminal procedure.

Last Friday, the judge in the case postponed for 10 working days the intermediate hearing of the Agronitrogenados case -where the FGR was going to request a sentence of 15 years in prison for money laundering – mainly due to the death of the most important witness offered in his defense by the former director of Pemex.

The same day, upon leaving the Federal Criminal Justice Center of the North Prison, the lawyer Miguel Ontiveros Alonso did not specify whether he would also request the postponement of this Monday’s proceedings. Without advancing any possibility, he mentioned that the defense would go to the judicial precinct at the agreed appointment.

In the Odebrecht case, the former official is linked to the process for the crimes of criminal association, money laundering and bribery.

If the hearing is held today, not only will the imposition of the penalty be formally requested, but 67 test data offered by the FGR will be put to debate against the accused and 38 means of evidence and advance evidence offered in his defense by Lozoya and his mother.

We recommend you read:

Of the evidence offered by the FGR for the trial, 19 are testimonies and 7 of them correspond to Odebrecht executives, the most important being Marcelo Bahía Odebrecht, the former president of the Brazilian construction company.