Squatting is, without a doubt, one of the biggest concerns of owners in Spain. In that sense, the fear that their homes will be taken illegally already face long judicial processes has led many to choose to keep their properties closed, even to the detriment of their profitability. This phenomenon, which It affects both small owners and large investorshighlights the lack of legal protection suffered by this group. A case that exemplifies this problem is that of Pilar, a woman from La Coruña who has fighting for five years to recover his home and that, as ‘El Debate’ has revealed, is now facing the seizure of part of your pension for refusing to pay for water in your home.

What began with the rental contract for a three-bedroom apartment in the center ended in a real nightmare for the owner. His tenant, a Moroccan woman, stopped paying rent shortly after moving into the house and has refused to leave since then. But what makes this situation even worse is that The squatter now demands 10,000 euros to return the keysarguing that he needs that amount to pay the deposit for another apartment.

Seized for water bills from the squatted home

However, not only has he lost access to his home, he is also facing the embargo of part of his pension for a debt of almost 1,000 euros in water bills accumulated by the squatted apartment. “I have never had debts in my life, I have always fulfilled my obligations, and now they seize me for something that is not my responsibility,” laments the owner in her statements in ‘El Debate’. “When the embargo came I collapsed,” he adds.

Helplessness and emotional exhaustion led Pilar to join other affected people and found the Association of Homeowners against Legal Insecurity (APROVIJ). This organization, which already has fifteen members, seeks to make this problem visible and demand legal reforms that protect property owners of housing.









From APROVIJ, those affected denounce that regulations such as Royal Decree 11/2020 have increased the vulnerability of owners. As they explain on their website, “a scenario of legal defenselessness has been created for those who have worked hard to build their home and their security.” The association claims legislative changes that allow faster and more effective evictions in cases of illegal squatting, as well as measures to prevent owners from assuming debts generated by squatters. “We cannot be the social shield of those who do not want to work or intend to live for free in our homes,” the association of those affected emphasizes.

Meanwhile, Pilar refuses to pay the 10,000 euros that the tenant demands, convinced that doing so would be perpetuating an unfair system that does not protect the owners.