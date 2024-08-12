Ciudad Juarez.- Various art exhibitions were inaugurated last weekend, with the aim of promoting artistic expressions in the city.

The first of these is the painting exhibition “Fémina” at the “Melisa Lara Hernández” gallery of the Municipal Arts Center (CMA), created by the artist Nora Marcela Arguijo Longoria, in honor of Edgar Silvestre Montelongo Diego. It will remain open to the public until September 9.

The second is the collective exhibition “Alquimia Onírica” at the El Chamizal Museum of Archaeology and History (MAHCH), which will remain open to the public until September 13, 2024.

The exhibition “Fémina” stands out not only for the quality of the works presented, but also for the personal and professional significance they represent for Arguijo Longoria.

The artist, originally from Sombrerete, Zacatecas, has worked for years on the creation of an unpublished work with her life partner, Edgar Montelongo Diego, and now shares this significant project with the public in a space that has been key in her artistic career.

Nora Marcela Arguijo Longoria graduated from the Municipal Academy of Arts of Ciudad Juárez, Fine Arts of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) and the CMA, where she completed her training in 2008.

His academic development and evolution as an artist are reflected in each of the pieces on display, which promise to leave an indelible mark on visitors.

Myrna Judith Barajas Martínez, director of the Institute for Culture of the Municipality of Juárez (Ipacult), highlighted the importance of this exhibition not only as a showcase of the artistic and educational talent cultivated at the CMA, but also as an effort to promote art and culture within the community.

Barajas Martínez stressed that the “Fémina” exhibition aims to encourage interest in the courses and programs offered by the CMA, establishing a direct link between the public, the works of art and the artist.

They bring together the work of outstanding women

The exhibition “Alquimia Onírica” brings together the work of four outstanding female artists who, through their works, explore the relationship between dreams and art.

Under the premise that alchemy allows us to transform the raw material of dreams into valuable artistic expressions, artists Claudia Rascón, Aidée Ostos, Enriqueta Martínez and Garetta Santiesteban present a series of paintings that seek to spread border art.

These creators not only focus on exhibiting their works, but also on projecting them globally, promoting their work in international museums and galleries.

Myrna Judith Barajas Martínez highlighted that “Alquimia Onírica” is an initiative that aims to strengthen collaboration between artistic creators, promoters and cultural managers.

“It is essential to optimize the use of our cultural spaces and generate an artistic agenda that benefits both Juarez families and our neighbors in El Paso, Texas,” said Barajas.

He also stressed the importance of creating collaborative networks with schools, cultural institutions and the municipal government to enrich the cultural offering of the region.

For those interested in visiting the exhibition “Alquimia Onírica”, the MAHCH is open from Tuesday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays.

Those who wish to visit the “Fémina” exhibition can do so from Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the CMA facilities.