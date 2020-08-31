BY JUAN CARLOS BARRENA

The German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, was spat on and insulted during an electoral event in the town of Bergisch Gladbach when he wanted to talk with protesters critical of the government’s policy to combat the coronavirus, the Rheinischen Post and Express report today.

The conservative politician underlines in statements to the first of the newspapers that “we must seek conversation and dialogue with those who are dissatisfied with our coronavirus policy” and affirms that the discussions are part of democracy. “Although they only work if both parties are willing to listen to each other. But if you yell, spit and reject the dialogue, then it doesn’t work, ”admits Spahn. Last Saturday the German Minister of Health and members of the Christian Democratic Union went to the aforementioned city of North Rhine-Westphalia to support his party partner Christian Buchen in the campaign for mayor of Bergisch Gladbach.

The German Constitutional Court has confirmed the prohibition of a camp of critics against the policy of the German executive to face the coronavirus in the heart of Berlin. Deniers of the epidemic wanted to keep camping next to the central Avenue of June 17 that leads to the Brandenburg Gate until mid-September and had appealed urgently to the highest court of the country after the High Administrative Court of Berlin -Brandenburg ordered the dissolution of the camp and the immediate withdrawal of the tents.

This last instance had determined that the camp posed a threat to public safety, since the participants in it did not keep the minimum physical distance or wear masks to avoid contagion with the Sars-Covid-2 virus. The judges of the Constitutional in Karlsruhe pointed out that to avoid the danger of infections a ban on assembly can be issued when there are no other means to achieve this objective. The participants in the camp, which the police were in charge of dissolving after the sentence was known, had participated this Saturday in the large demonstration of “crown skeptics” that gathered almost 40,000 people in Berlin.

The virologist and Social Democratic deputy Karl Lauterbach has expressed his fear of a wave of infections with the Sars-Covid-2 virus, after the demonstration on Saturday against the restrictions dictated by the German authorities to combat the coronavirus epidemic. “It was a large demonstration without masks or compliance with the required physical distance between people in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic and when the numbers of infections are increasing,” said Lauterbach, who warned that “it is likely that infected all of Germany attended the event and spread the virus massively. ‘ On the other hand, the Social Democratic expert considers it very unlikely that this autumn or winter it will be necessary to force a new economic stoppage in Germany in the face of a new wave of coronavirus infections. “It will not be necessary to carry out a new closure,” says Lauterbach in a statement published today by the economic magazine Business Insider, in which he underlines that the important thing to avoid this eventuality is to carry out tests with intelligence and to track and fight effectively the chains of infections .

The infectious disease expert considers “completely wrong” the closure of schools and nurseries as a preventive measure in order to prevent children from becoming epidemic victims, although he defends periodic and regular tests and analyzes on teachers. Lauterbach also criticizes the lack of consensus among the 16 German federal states to limit the number of people attending private parties in this country. “These are going to play a relevant role in the increase in infections due to the danger of their presence in people who are super-spreaders of the virus”, warns the Social Democratic politician.

Doubts and bitterness in the ‘return operation’ of the United Kingdom

BY iñigo gurruchaga

It is the summer holiday, marked annually by the Government on the first Monday at the end of August. It is also the last date to take advantage of the government subsidy – half of the bill for a meal and non-alcoholic beverages, up to a maximum of 11 euros per person -, which has promoted a boom time for pubs and restaurants in the days of discount: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

This Tuesday begins the return of primary and secondary students to schools in England and Wales. England’s Ministry of Education has angered school principals and conscientious teachers and professors, releasing the latest guide, more than 50 pages, on Friday to protect students and staff from the pandemic.

The government wants to convert the return to work after the holidays into a return to the office as well, to avoid the economic collapse of transport and commerce in city centers. But it will start its persuasive advertising campaign in the regions. According to ‘The Times’, 17% of employees have returned to their offices in the 66 cities with the most population. In London, it is 13%. One in ten civil servants has returned to the ministries.