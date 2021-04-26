There are several weeks until there can be a great discovery at E3 2021 by Microsoft, but the spirits are very high and the rumors seem to want to point everything in the same direction. This weekend the ban has been opened to the advance pools on what Microsoft wants to bring to Xbox this year, and, with this, they again speculate that Starfield will be exclusive to Xbox and will arrive this year.

Yesterday a rumor was spread by which they wanted to anticipate what E3 2021 can offer, citing games such as Halo Infinite, Age of Empires IV, or Forza Horizon 5, including in this list the Bethesda game, Starfield. The truth is that, as we mentioned yesterday, things have not changed much today, there is hardly any information about this development. As soon as an insider gives the note and says that it will come out soon, as another comes on stage and says otherwise.

In the podcast of Rand and thor They have dealt with these issues and among the games that they have wanted to confirm for this year is this game. More or less reliable indications, seem to confirm that Starfield will arrive this year. But this set of insiders, as Rand is joined by Windows Central journalist Jez Corden, have wanted to go further. They speculate again that Starfield will be exclusive to Xbox and will arrive this year, assuring that they are working hard to achieve that at the end of the year Halo Infinite and Starfield are the main assets for Xbox.

The truth is that despite the fact that the new generation of Xbox was launched last year, the global situation has prevented the arrival of the new consoles from being full. It might take a renewed momentum in the upcoming Christmas campaign to convince new users to purchase an Xbox console, assuming production can pick up by then. Obviously, in the same way that last year was important because of the arrival of these consoles, there is no doubt that the current year will be just as important. And 2021 can be a great year for Xbox if they confirm so many games to release in the last quarter.

But it seems that with Starfield they are playing with the lack of information about the project. That opacity to which Bethesda has subjected the project is allowing speculation to follow, and not much can be made clear. From this podcast they have wanted to take advantage of the moment of euphoria around the possible discoveries of the next great Microsoft event, and again speculate that Starfield will be exclusive to Xbox and will arrive this year. But Will Starfield be one of the games that will accompany Halo Infinite in the 2021 Xbox line-up?