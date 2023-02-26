The quarrel with the fans with spit shots (“If there wasn’t the pit, I’d even give him two pizzas”) and then a press conference show: the red-green president was the protagonist in the negative

In the city of San Valentino, love seems over. Insults, fights, spits, threats in the conference. Rags fly in Terni. The results don’t come and after the defeat with the Citadel remedied in full recovery, anything happens. Deafening boos, the president Bandecchi runs under the curve to argue with the fans, a spit taken from smartphones starts. The video quickly went viral. A few minutes and the patron goes to the conference: “Andreazzoli resigns, Lucarelli returns”. Then the outburst: “They spat on me, I did it again. I’m a man, if there wasn’t a grave I’d even give him two pizzas in the face”. And more threats: “Now I’m going home, whoever wants to come should come. I’m not Jesus Christ and I don’t give a f… that I am.” See also Genoa, surprise farewell: Pandev goes to Parma

HERE’S LUCARELLI AGAIN — Almost apocalyptic scenes, despite the fact that Ternana’s position in the standings is anything but irremediable. Two defeats in a row, victory missing since January 28th. The club has 34 points and is stuck in mid-table, -3 from the playoff zone. At the end of November, the decision to exonerate Lucarelli: “A choice that has been meditated on for a year and a half. I didn’t send him away because he didn’t win in Pisa, or because he hadn’t won in five games. There is more”. Even a few months ago, President Bandecchi did not send word. And yet, until October everything seemed perfect: five hits in a row and a show on the pitch. After two seasons on the club bench and a promotion won as a protagonist, the owner has chosen to change. “I had dictated guidelines that were not respected.” So, goodbye Lucarelli.

TERNANA FOR SALE — In the last period the temperature has risen. And instead of throwing water on the fire, the president of Ternana fanned it. Before the very heartfelt derby with Perugia, then lost 3-0, he announced: “I’m selling the club, this will be the last derby with Unicusano”. This is why the telematic university body is officially the 100% owner of the club. However, Bandecchi first confirmed that he was close to an agreement with an Anglo-American consortium, then the will to stay at least until June. Yesterday in the conference the about-face: “I refused 15 million plus the 9 that was needed to reach the end of the championship. Potential buyers are inca…. like snakes. We had an appointment with the notary on Monday. We told him that we only sell 50%”. Confused ideas and a lot of anger: “I come here, I put in 30 million and you think you’ll spit on me? You are crazy? But I don’t denounce anyone, I don’t denounce four cogl…”. What will happen is difficult to predict. “If Lucarelli wants to return, he will have to review his conditions, he must have learned his lesson”. The coach is warned. Accepting it would be yet another great challenge in his career. To him, the arduous task of bringing love back to the city of Valentine’s Day. See also MotoGP | Espargarò: "I'm close to the leaders on the pass. I'm playing it"

